Cress walk

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A GUIDED walk will be held at the Ewelme watercress beds nature reserve on Sunday from 10.30am.
A film of the watercress industry from the Sixties will be shown and refreshments will be available.
Entry costs £3 but Chiltern Society members and accompanied children go free.
02 March 2020
