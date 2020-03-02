Speed move

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
WATLINGTON Parish Council is to buy a speed indicator device.
It has also agreed to put money towards a second device to share with Cuxham and Swyncombe.
The devices will be solar-powered and moveable. The cost of each one is still to be confirmed.
02 March 2020
