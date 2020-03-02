Town may have first gym at industrial estate

A GYM could be opened in Watlington.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the former SPM Engineering premises on the Watlington industrial estate in Cuxham Road.

The gym, which would be the town’s first, would measure 295 square metres. It would be open from 6.30am to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 4pm at weekends and on bank holidays.

The operators say they would create two full-time jobs and four part-time.

The application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has been made by consultants Arrow Planning, of High Wycombe.

It says: “The proposed development would meet an identified aim contained within the Watlington neighbourhood development plan by providing a new sport and recreation facility.

“This is an identified need and weighs heavily in favour of the proposal. [It] would enhance the local community and provide a much-needed facility as well as maintaining the employment offer in this location.

“There are no material considerations which indicate that planning permission should not be granted. Indeed, a number of benefits will arise from the granting of planning permission.”

The application says there are only four parking spaces at the site whereas a gym should have a minimum of 14. Arrow says the operator would encourage gym members to use public transport or use the Hill Road car park nearby.

There are also plans to have a half-hour changeover period between classes to ensure there is enough time for people to leave a class before the next one starts.

Unrestricted on-street parking is available on the main access road to the industrial estate, from the roundabout on Cuxham Road. Arrow also has an informal agreement to use 35 extra parking spaces on the industrial estate after 5.30pm on weekdays and all day at weekends.

The council is due to make a decision on the application by April 6.

Meanwhile, a former member of Watlington Parish Council has raised concerns about the town’s new performance space.

The council has been granted planning permission to build a stage in the Paddock, off Old School Place, despite objections from neighbours.

In July, council chairman Matt Reid said there was a “very vocal” group of residents who felt they had not been consulted properly and were especially upset at the prospect of up to 14 amplified performances a year.

Diana Ludlow, who lives in Old School Place, told a council meeting that noise from the bands could disturb residents.

She also raised concerns about the risk of antisocial behaviour, such as “drinking, drug taking and sexual abuse”.

Councillor Reid said the council had discussed residents’ concerns previously.

He said: “I’m not going to gloss over the fact these problems have existed and continue to exist in some form or another in the paddock area. The current situation, even without a bandstand, needs addressing.”

Mrs Ludlow resigned from the council less than three months after she was co-opted in November.