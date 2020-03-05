War veteran, 95, dies

A WAR veteran from Watlington has died.

Ken Cook, who was 95, passed away at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Mr Cook, who was registered blind, was well-known around Watlington and led its annual Remembrance Sunday parade through the town.

He collected for the Poppy Appeal for more than 40 years and also took part in the remembrance parade at the Cenotaph in London last year and in 2018.

He was also a regular visitor to Icknield Community College in the town, where he spoke to the students about the importance of the appeal.

Mr Cook joined the Royal Navy in 1942 when he was 18. He was in a convoy of motor gunboats that carried out anti-submarine patrols and mine sweeping in the Mediterranean. He took part in various missions during the Second World War, including the invasion of Anzio in Italy in 1944. He left the navy in 1946.

In 1977 he helped save the Watlington branch of the Legion when it was on the verge of closing.

Mr Cook, who lived in Orchard Walk, lost his sight late in life due to macular degeneration, a leading cause of sight loss in older people.

He started receiving support from the charity Blind Veterans UK in 2016.

In January last year his portrait was painted by artist Mark Draisey and went on display in the town.

It depicted him with his medals while collecting for the Poppy Appeal and was on display at the Bella Luce lighting shop in High Street.

At the time Mr Cook said it was a “great honour and privilege” to be painted.