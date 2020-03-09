Objection withdrawal questioned

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is being questioned over whether it used the correct procedures to withdraw its objections to plans for 183 new homes in Watlington.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have been granted permission to build on a former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

When the district council was due to consider the companies’ first application in April planning officer Emma Bowerman recommended refusal, saying Watlington’s road network was already congested and plans for a bypass had not been approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

But when a second application was considered in November Mrs Bowerman recommended approval, saying the council had worked with the county council to develop solutions to the short-term traffic impact of the development until the bypass is built.

These included removing two stretches of on-street parking, one in Shirburn Road and the other in Couching Street.

A range of air quality mitigation measures was also agreed, including electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking in all garages at the development and communal cycle shelters and rapid electric vehicle charging points.

The committee didn’t make a decision in time on either application, so the developers appealed and were granted permission last week.

Now Watlington Parish Council is asking the district council’s monitoring officer Margaret Reed whether the procedures used under delegated powers were “legitimate” or a breach of the council’s constitution.