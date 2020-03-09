High-speed internet access may be ready by summer

HIGH-SPEED internet access could be on its way to Watlington as early as this summer.

Broadband provider Airband, of Worcester, wants to build a full fibre network in the town in May and June.

A meeting to discuss ultrafast broadband options in Watlington heard that the company would need just 50 customers to begin the process.

At present, residents and businesses receive broadband through underground ducts or overhead copper lines.

Fibre optic broadband would bring higher speeds and eliminate copper connections, which will eventually become redundant.

Watlington Parish Council has been working with the Better Broadband team at Oxfordshire County Council, which supported a survey to assess interest in the project. A survey sample of 135 responses revealed that roughly two-thirds of premises were willing to pay more per month for a better and faster service.

The parish council then arranged the meeting, where stakeholders were able to present aspects of relevant information.

The panel comprised Mark Hopping, programme manager for the Better Broadband team, Michelle Maidment, customer field manager for Openreach (BT), and Andrew Roberts, Andrew Brain and Phillipa Blackburn, of Airband UK.

Peter Richardson, who organised the meeting, said: “The existing network of ducts and overhead lines in Watlington is owned and maintained by BT.

“The town has five green cabinets delivering superfast broadband to customers through a wide range of internet service providers, including BT Retail.

“The Government has committed to the deployment of fibre optic technology through fibre to the premises as the use of copper wire to premises is unable to deliver the speeds and consistency of service that the majority of people require now. Furthermore, intense lobbying has led to the Government agreeing that rural broadband connectivity is vital for counties such as Oxfordshire.”

The Better Broadband team has been awarded a £6million-plus scheme called Business Internet for Rural Oxfordshire (BIRO).

Mr Richardson said: “As a result, Airband is committed to connecting a number of rural businesses through a new fibre backbone, which is going to be routed past Watlington and effectively around it.

“It makes sense to offer business and residential customers ultrafast connectivity to this fibre and facilitate the cost through the use of a government-funded voucher scheme whereby business users can secure up to £3,500 and residential customers £1,500. Looking at the bigger picture, we have a government-funded voucher scheme operating at the same time as BIRO and this combination, together with a 10 to 15 per cent increase in population in Watlington parish, is attractive to providers.

“Airband is building the fibre network and is targeting May/June as the time this will be happening and will be working closely with Openreach regarding wholesale provision and the technical implementation.

“It was stated at the meeting that a figure of just 50 would be the required figure for Airband to kick off.”

Mr Richardson said some people would want to run down existing contracts or even secure release.

Others would want to negotiate with their existing internet service provider to establish whether they can remain with them but be connected to ultrafast cables.