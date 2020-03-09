Rubbish road

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
THE road into Watlington’s industrial estate is strewn with rubbish.
Jenny Wilkinson, a member of the parish council’s strategy committee, said the area was in a “dreadful” state and that she would speak to the estate’s owners.
It is believed the mess has been caused by lorry drivers who throw rubbish out of their windows.
A bin and a sign may help curb the problem, the committee heard.
09 March 2020
