World links

LORD Jay of Ewelme will give a talk called “Watlington in the wider world” at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

He is a former British ambassador to France and permanent under-secretary of state for foreign affairs.

Lord Jay will talk about the town’s links with eminent figures, including parliamentarian John Hampden, the founder of Methodism John Wesley and poet and writer Edward Thomas.

The event will be held at St Leonard’s Church. For tickets (£10), call the library on (01491) 612241.