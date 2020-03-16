Make way for walkers and cyclists

IMPROVEMENTS could be made to pathways for walkers and cyclists travelling to a transport hub near Lewknor, close to junction six of the M40.

Watlington Parish Council has asked Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to carry out a review of the area near the Oxford Tube, a bus service which takes passengers from the city to London Victoria and stops at Lewknor.

Watlington parish councillor Tim Horton says the move would improve road and pedestrian safety and would have health benefits.

The council agreed to ask officers to consider:

• The provision of better “all-weather” paths through an underpass and in proximity to parked vehicles in order to avoiding walking in the road.

• The provision of cycle racks and covered storage and possibly lockers.

• The use of the former railway track for use by walkers and cyclists after discussion with landowners and bodies such as Sustrans, a charity responsible for the National Cycle Network.

The council says it want to improve opportunities for cycling and walking along the B4009 “corridor” and M40 hub.