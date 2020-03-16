Monday, 16 March 2020

Gardens call

WATLINGTON in Bloom wants residents to take part in this year open gardens event in June.

Last year, nine gardens around the town were open to the public on May bank holiday Monday, raising almost £350 for the group.

If you are interested in taking part, call Terry Jackson on (01491) 613362.

