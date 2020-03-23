Green pop-up

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
A ZERO waste sustainability business will hold a pop-up shop at The Social in High Street. Watlington, on April 4
So Sustainable provides refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.
It offers environmentally friendly cleaning products and detergents, natural toothpaste, sun cream and beauty products and a range of organic dried foods and loose leaf tea.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers to avoid the use of packaging.
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say