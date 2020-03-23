Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green pop-up

A ZERO waste sustainability business will hold a pop-up shop at The Social in High Street. Watlington, on April 4

So Sustainable provides refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.

It offers environmentally friendly cleaning products and detergents, natural toothpaste, sun cream and beauty products and a range of organic dried foods and loose leaf tea.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers to avoid the use of packaging.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33