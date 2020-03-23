Plastic-free businesses honoured

THREE more businesses in Watlington have been recognised for going plastic-free.

They are the Undercroft, which is run by Angela Clark at the town hall, the Italian Handbag Company, run by Catherine Johnson in High Street, and pop-up shop So Sustainable, run by Steph Van de Pette.

They have been awarded “plastic-free champion”

status by Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group.

The Undercroft reduced its single-use plastic by returning customers’ strawberry punnets to the supplier, changing the string used to tie asparagus and using paper packaging instead of plastic bags.

The Italian Handbag Company has never used single-use plastic. Its price tags are tied on with ribbon and products are wrapped in tissue paper and, in some cases, a cloth bag.

So Sustainable is a refill shop where customers fill up their own containers.

The first business to be presented with the award was butchers Calnan Brothers in High Street.

The business uses wax-coated paper instead of plastic to wrap meat, paper carrier bags instead of plastic ones and strong cardboard boxes for turkeys.