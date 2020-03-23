Monday, 23 March 2020

Effective dog patrol

DOG fouling on Watlington’s recreation ground and sports field is being kept under control, says the parish council.

This is because of the efforts of the new Watlington dog patrol formed by owners.

However, the council says dog mess is appearing more frequently around the town itself, which is not covered by the patrol, and is reminding owners it is their responsibility to clean up after their pets.

The council wanted to stop the fouling problem on the sports pitches off Shirburn Road, which it leases from Beechwood Estates and are used by children’s cricket and football teams.

It had planned to ban dogs not on leads but agreed in July to delay any enforcement action for five months after owners agreed to carry out patrols and to monitor the problem.

In November it scrapped the plans after hearing how the problem had eased and agreed to review the decision annually.

