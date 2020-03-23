Town Haul artworks

COMMUNITY-based art installations under the name “The Town Haul” will be part of this year’s ArtWeeks festival in Watlington.

Artists will work with the Watlington Climate Action Group and the Watlington Environment Group to highlight their work using plastic waste collected by residents.

Upcycled art will be displayed around the town, including a life-sized red kite made from discarded CDs and a chandelier made from shredded plastic bottles at the town hall.

The festival will take place across 35 venues from Saturday, May 2 to Sunday, May 10.