Pupils told to stay on buses

STUDENTS at Icknield Community College in Watlington using school buses have been told to stay on board should they get stuck in traffic.

The warning follows an accident on February 10 which blocked the road, causing traffic jams that trapped a number of the school’s buses for a significant length of time.

Deputy headteacher Sara Grierson said police had advised the school that pupils should stay on the buses and wait for the blockage to be cleared.

“It was stressed that for their own safety they should not attempt to find another way home as this would place them in more danger,” she added.