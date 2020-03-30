Plot cost rise

ALLOTMENT holders in Watlington are to pay more for their plots this coming financial year.

The parish council has agreed a £1 increase per holder for the allotments at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane.

Its allotments sub-committee had also agreed to move “private land” signs to make them more visible because of problems with teenagers coming on to the site.

A communal shed will also be built at the site where spare seeds, plants and tools could be kept for other holders.