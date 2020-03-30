New riding school plan

PLANS for an indoor riding arena in Watlington have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Lesley Hughes, of Howe Road, has applied for permission for the 40m by 20m arena, which would be for private use.

The application says the building would be agricultural in design and in keeping with the landscape and its setting located behind trees.

There is already a large number of stables and a 65m by 20m outdoor riding arena.

The application says: “Consideration was given to covering part of the existing arena but that was discounted for three main reasons — the arena is a substantial size and the cost of a covered school would be significant, it is fully used as a riding arena and would continue to be used in addition to the indoor school because of its size and dimensions and it is not well screened.

“Instead the intention is to erect an indoor school on a well-screened site behind established trees. The site is sloping ground and the building will need to be cut into the ground.”