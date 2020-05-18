Gym plan approved

WATLINGTON is to have its first gym.

South Oxfordshire District Council has approved an application to convert the former SPM Engineering premises on the Watlington industrial estate in Cuxham Road.

The gym will measure 295sq m and have 14 parking spaces but members will be urged to use public transport or use the Hill Road car park nearby.

It will be open from 6.30am to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 4pm at weekends.

The operators say it will create two full-time jobs and four part-time roles.

The application said the gym would “enhance the local community and provide a much-needed facility as well as maintaining the employment offer in this location”.