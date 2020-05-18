Monday, 18 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rent plea

WATLINGTON Parish Council is to investigate whether it can apply for a government grant to cover rent paid by sports clubs in the town to use its pavilion.

Both the cricket and football clubs are unable to operate currently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have asked the council to reduce or give a rebate on the rent they pay to use the pavilion and sports field off Shirburn Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33