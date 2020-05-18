John Methold — June 8, 1930 to April 21, 2020
ONE of Berkshire’s leading sports figures has ... [more]
Monday, 18 May 2020
WATLINGTON Parish Council is to investigate whether it can apply for a government grant to cover rent paid by sports clubs in the town to use its pavilion.
Both the cricket and football clubs are unable to operate currently because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They have asked the council to reduce or give a rebate on the rent they pay to use the pavilion and sports field off Shirburn Road.
18 May 2020
Fear of more development due to ‘vintage’ local plan
THE housing development blueprint for South ... [more]
