Champion’s tap request

John Methold — June 8, 1930 to April 21, 2020
ONE of Berkshire’s leading sports figures has ... [more]
Monday, 18 May 2020
AN allotment holder in Watlington has been given permission to install a standpipe in order to water his giant pumpkins.
Gerald Short, who grew the second heaviest pumpkin in the UK last year with partner Nicola Schafer, was given the go-ahead at a virtual meeting of the parish council, which owns the alotments at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane.
Mr Short said he would only use a watering canful a day and the work would be done at his expense.
He also agreed to help with plans to upgrade the water system for the whole site.
Fear of more development due to ‘vintage’ local plan
THE housing development blueprint for South ... [more]
