Monday, 18 May 2020

Champion’s tap request

AN allotment holder in Watlington has been given permission to install a standpipe in order to water his giant pumpkins.

Gerald Short, who grew the second heaviest pumpkin in the UK last year with partner Nicola Schafer, was given the go-ahead at a virtual meeting of the parish council, which owns the alotments at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane.

Mr Short said he would only use a watering canful a day and the work would be done at his expense.

He also agreed to help with plans to upgrade the water system for the whole site.

