Slow response

A BROADBAND provider that wants to bring high-speed internet access to Watlington is struggling to get the minimum number of people to sign up.

Parish councillor Terry Jackson said that Airband, of Worcester, planned to leaflet parts on the town about its fibre-optic cables.

A meeting earlier this year heard that the company would need just 50 customers to begin the process.

At present, residents and businesses receive broadband through underground ducts or overhead copper lines.