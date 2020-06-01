Town plans for reboot

WATLINGTON Parish Council is starting to plan for how it re-opens the town when the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Chairman Matt Reid told a virtual council meeting: “The economic affect will start to bite as this goes on.

“We need to redirect people to where they can find support such as Oxfordshire County Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and other organisations.”

Councillor Tim Horton suggested using the main room on the first floor at the town hall when the time was right to hold meetings again as it would be easy for members to stay 2m apart.

He added: “Perhaps it could also be a place where other bodies could meet, not right now but maybe in your plan or thinking for June, July or August.”