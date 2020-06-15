Hidden gems

THE Friends of Watlington Library has launched its second annual photography competition.

A dozen images showcasing the town will be selected for a calendar to be sold to raise funds for the library.

The theme of the 2021 calendar will be “Hidden Watlington”. Entrants should submit images of a visual gem, such as a beautiful window, door, door knocker, gable, garden, tree, bench or carving.

Entries should be submitted by email to FOWL

Photo2020@gmail.com before August 1.