Extension plan rethink

A COUPLE’S plan to build a first floor rear extension at their home in High Street, Watlington, is to be reconsidered by the parish councillors.

When Shaun and Jessica Rouse first applied for planning permission earlier this year the council’s planning committee agreed it had no objection.

Now it has withdrawn its verdict while awaiting more comments and information.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.

