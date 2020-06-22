Concern at lower limit

CONCERNS have been raised about the introduction of a 20mph speed limit in Watlington.

The parish council wants to introduce the limit either in the town centre only or across the whole town. Its preference is the latter.

It has sent maps of both zones to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Councillor Andrew McAuley, who chairs the council’s planning committee, said a 20mph limit across the whole town would have ramifications for new developments.

He said: “An awful lot of sites that we have been able to beat off because they didn’t meet the splay line requirements would come back.”

The county council would only reduce the speed limit to 20mph if the current average speed is 25mph.