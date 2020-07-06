Artwork on display to help shops

ARTISTS have been displaying their work in shops that have re-opened in Watlington high street.

This year’s Watlington ArtWeek was due to be held in May but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic so instead organisers are staging a series of “art moments” in and around the town to help boost the appeal of the high street.

The second of these is the “Art In Our Windows” moment, a visual tribute to lockdown easing.

Twenty artists have participated so far, displaying within 10 shops. All the work is for sale.

Loraine Daniels, one of the Artweek co-ordinators, said: “One of the main drivers behind Watlington Artweek has always been to support our local high street and businesses in Watlington.

“This feels like another great way of integrating both communities for their mutual benefit and keeping our town thriving for us all.”