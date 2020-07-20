Hairdresser advice

Monday, 20 July 2020

MATT Reid was showing off his new haircut to his fellow Watlington parish councillors at virtual meeting on Tuesday.

When Councillor Andrew McAuley noticed that he was freshly shaved and had shorter hair Councillor Reid revealed that he’d previously let his daughter loose with the clippers set on grade four, but this time she’d gone even shorter with a grade three all over.

He said it was a little bit uneven before saying what his daughter told him during the trim, saying: “If you ever run a salon don’t use the words, ‘it’s not my best work’ before you’ve finished!’’

