Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Signs rethink

PROPOSED signs which asked dog walkers to keep their pets on leads in Watlington’s sports field have not yet been agreed.

Draft wording that appeared in parish council minutes had caused concern among dog walkers after plans to force dog owners to keep their pets on leads were scrapped last year.

Vice-chairman Ian Hill told a meeting that nothing had been agreed, adding: “They are not going to be used in that form, they will be changed.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33