Monday, 27 July 2020

Play areas re-opened

PLAY areas in Watlington and Benson have re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Paddock play area and another in the recreation ground in Watlington were shut in March in response to the pandemic.

The council’s caretaker Bob Thomas and blacksmith Bruce Garside have made metal hand sanitiser holders which have been fitted next to the entrances to the areas so it cannot be removed.

The town’s pavilion opened on Saturday but for cricket matches only. Hand dryers are not being used and there are paper towel dispensers instead. Only players can use the toilets.

In Benson the parish council has also put up posters indicating the rules for the play areas which include a limit on the number of people allowed in the park.

