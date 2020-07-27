Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Space spoiled

A BEAUTY spot in Benson has been used as a outdoor toilet and for camping.

The parish council said last month there was also evidence of drug use at Rivermead recreation area.

Camping is not permitted on the site, which is owned by the parish council.

It has placed notices within Rivermead and the groundsman and clerk will inspect it on a daily basis.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33