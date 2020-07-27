Space spoiled

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
A BEAUTY spot in Benson has been used as a outdoor toilet and for camping.
The parish council said last month there was also evidence of drug use at Rivermead recreation area.
Camping is not permitted on the site, which is owned by the parish council.
It has placed notices within Rivermead and the groundsman and clerk will inspect it on a daily basis.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say