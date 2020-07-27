Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staying on

THE chairman and vice-chairman of Watlington Parish Council are to stay in post until May next year.

Matt Reid and Ian Hill, will remain in place on the the advice of the government on elections.

These were due to be held in May but did not take place because of the coronavirus crisis.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33