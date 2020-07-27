Have you seen taller?

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
Dear Henley Standard, is this the tallest Hollyhock in the world? It’s 13ft. — Yours faithfully,
V Powell
Watlington
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
