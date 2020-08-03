Path refurb

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A FOOTPATH between The Goggs and the track towards the willow ponds in Watlington has been refurbished again.
The path had become unusable due to drainage problems. Hard core has been laid to solve the problem for the second time this year.
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say