Review of homes plan

Monday, 03 August 2020
THE Watlington neighbourhood plan is to be reviewed.
The document, which named three sites for at least 260 homes, was approved in July 2018. The sites are:
• Land between the B4009 Britwell Road and B480 Cuxham Road, which could take 140 homes with a small amount of employment space.
• Land off Pyrton Lane, which could accommodate 60 dwellings and could also provide space for Watlington Primary School or for Icknield Community College to expand.
• Land off Cuxham Road and Willow Close, which could take between 38 and 60 homes.
In a 2018 referendum, 808 residents supported the plan with 191 voting against, a majority of 80 per cent. The turnout was 47.5 per cent.
