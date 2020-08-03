VJ Day event

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
AN event to mark VJ Day on August 15 will be held at Watlington war memorial in High Street.
This marks the day Japan surrendered during the Second World War.
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say