Landlord opens refurbished pub with ‘best garden in town’

A NEW pub has opened in Watlington.

The Spire & Spoke in Hill Road is run by John and Katy Riddell who have transformed the former Carriers Arms, which closed last year.

The couple have taken a lease on the pub, which is a free house.

Mr Riddell, who was the landlord of the Fat Fox Inn in Shirburn Street for nine years, said he wanted to welcome residents as well as walkers and cyclists passing through the town.

He said: “It has got the best garden in Watlington with a view of the White Mark and I thought that was being fairly under utilised.

“When I first moved to Watlington in 1995 this was one of the busiest pubs but, one might say, the demographic was here to support it.

“It had a very much old school, social club-type feel to it inside. It was time for a bit of a change.” The pub sells beers from the Loose Cannon Brewery in Abingdon, the XT Brewing Company, near Long Crendon, the White Horse Brewery in Stanford in the Vale and the West Berkshire Brewery in Yattendon.

It also sells coffee and cake, paninis, wraps and toasted sandwiches at lunchtimes and pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven on weekday evenings and all day at weekends.

Mr Riddell said the response so far had been “brilliant”.

“Watlington residents have been very supportive,” he said. “Weekends have been very, very busy and weekdays the same.

“Mother Nature has been very kind to us too and we have got a really large garden, with 20-odd tables.

“It is rewarding because we made such a big change to the business. Ninety per cent of what was used to build it has been upcycled.”

The pub is open from 10am to 11pm on weekdays and from 9.30am at weekends.