Roles to fill

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
THE deadline to apply to join Watlington Parish Council is today (Friday)..
There are three vacancies following the resignations of Nick Hancock, Amber Chainey and Diana Ludlow.
To apply, call parish clerk Kristina Tynan on (01491) 613867 or email wpc@
watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk
17 August 2020
