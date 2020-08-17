New shelters

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
FOOTBALL shelters have been bought by Watlington Parish Council.
They will be used by the town’s football club and be locked when not in use.
The club contributed towards the cost of the shelters, which will be added to the council’s list of assets.
17 August 2020
