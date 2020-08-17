Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New shelters

FOOTBALL shelters have been bought by Watlington Parish Council.

They will be used by the town’s football club and be locked when not in use.

The club contributed towards the cost of the shelters, which will be added to the council’s list of assets.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33