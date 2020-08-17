No walkers

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
SIGNS have been put up saying that walkers should not walk through the allotments in Watlington.
It comes after people who are not allotment holders were seen walking through the site at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane.
