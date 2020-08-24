Monday, 24 August 2020

Ugrade delay

PLANS to upgrade the water system at Watlington allotment have been delayed.

The parish council, which owns the land at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane, received two quotes for the work, which will cost about £4,000.

But its finance committee agreed that it was not a priority as the work could not begin until the autumn.

The committee will look at the issue again next month.

