Ugrade delay

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
PLANS to upgrade the water system at Watlington allotment have been delayed.
The parish council, which owns the land at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane, received two quotes for the work, which will cost about £4,000.
But its finance committee agreed that it was not a priority as the work could not begin until the autumn.
The committee will look at the issue again next month.
24 August 2020
More News:
Praise for volunteers who stepped up in covid crisis
RESIDENTS of Goring have been praised for ... [more]
More women should look and feel good after surgery
A WOMAN who beat breast cancer is now helping ... [more]
POLL: Have your say