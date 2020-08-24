Virtual garden

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
WATLINGTON in Bloom has created a virtual open gardens video.
This is to replace the event that was due to be held before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
To watch the video, visit https://bit.ly/30Fx7OY and https://bit.ly/2OVCwvG
24 August 2020
