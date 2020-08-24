New estate would be ‘enormous’

RESIDENTS are unaware of the scale of the proposed Chalgrove airfield development, it has been claimed.

Homes England, a government agency which owns the site, wants to build 3,000 homes and 40,000 sq m of employment space there.

There would be two primary schools, a secondary school, sixth form college, healthcare hub, town centre, community and leisure facilities, shops and parks.

Chris Bidgood, of Britwell Salome Parish Meeting, said the development would be unsustainable, would create more traffic and was in the wrong place, being 13 miles from the centre of Oxford.

“It isn’t just an estate that is being built, it is a new town,” he said. “You are talking about an enormous development. People don’t understand the enormity of what is coming. They think it’s a small housing estate.

“Some people know about it, some people haven’t got a clue and some people have a vague idea. For the most part they are genuinely surprised.”

Homes England would provide bypasses for Cuxham, Stadhampton and Chiselhampton.

Mr Bidgood said: “There’ll be 27 road junctions you’ll have to drive past to go through that estate to get to Oxford. This is going to change South Oxfordshire to a stunning extent. It’s the volume of traffic and the way people will determine the rat runs that I’m most concerned about.”

Residents have until September 1 to comment on the outline application.

Mr Bidgood will be talking to residents in Watlington High Street tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am.