Names for new roads

NAMES for roads at a new development in Watlington have been put forward by the parish council.

Developers Archstone and Bloor Homes have planning permission to build 183 homes on the former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The council has settled on the following street names: Rosemoor Drive, Woodpecker Walk, Kestrel Place, Asgard Green, Cowslip Crescent, Dora Grove, Foxglove Piece, Old Norse Way, Harmans Way, Charlotte Walk and Hilgrove.