Names for new roads

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
NAMES for roads at a new development in Watlington have been put forward by the parish council.
Developers Archstone and Bloor Homes have planning permission to build 183 homes on the former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.
The council has settled on the following street names: Rosemoor Drive, Woodpecker Walk, Kestrel Place, Asgard Green, Cowslip Crescent, Dora Grove, Foxglove Piece, Old Norse Way, Harmans Way, Charlotte Walk and Hilgrove.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say