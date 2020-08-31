Fresh lines

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
PARKING bay lines in the Hill Road car park in Watlington will be repainted.
The parish council has agreed to pay Landmark Road Lining, of Arlesey, £1,373 to do the work.
This will include the addition of “no entry” text and arrows defining the route around the car park.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say