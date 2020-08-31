Monday, 31 August 2020

Smaller ceremony

A SMALLER than usual ceremony could be held in Watlington  to mark Remembrance Sunday in November.

Parish council chairman Matt Reid said something similar to the town’s VJ Day event earlier this month may be possible.

Smaller services and ceremonies are having to be held due the coronavirus pandemic and the need to abide by social distancing.

Councillor Reid suggested using the paddock so that people could spread out and the guidelines could be adhered to.

