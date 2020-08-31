Smaller ceremony

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
A SMALLER than usual ceremony could be held in Watlington to mark Remembrance Sunday in November.
Parish council chairman Matt Reid said something similar to the town’s VJ Day event earlier this month may be possible.
Smaller services and ceremonies are having to be held due the coronavirus pandemic and the need to abide by social distancing.
Councillor Reid suggested using the paddock so that people could spread out and the guidelines could be adhered to.
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
