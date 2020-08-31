Meeting on bypass plan

A MEETING to discuss the creation of a Watlington bypass could be held next month.

Councillor Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, told a parish council meeting this week that he hoped this would take place in the next fortnight.

The “edge road” would run through five development sites in the town and neighbouring Pyrton, from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south, north of the former pig farm and cutting across Cuxham Road and eventually joining the B4009.

The meeting could also discuss a “plan B” option put forward by the county council that would use Willow Close and the existing Cuxham Road roundabout.

This route is opposed by residents.