Monday, 07 September 2020

Salon plan to relocate

A BEAUTY salon in Watlington wants to move around the corner.

Peppermint Lime in Shirburn Street, wants to relocate to the shop unit in High Street that is currently occupied by cookware business K is for Kitchen.

The salon’s lease on its current property expires in November. The High Street building is Grade II listed.

A design and access statement by DP Architects, of Watlington, says no alterations would be made except to replace the fascia and hanging signs.

It adds: “The proposals will not impact the heritage asset as it is replacing signage which has been designed with a sympathetic feel.”

Amanda Hinton, who runs K is for Kitchen, said that she was trading as normal until the application had been considered.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by October 14.

