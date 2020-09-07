Art stolen

MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of an artwork installed in Watlington as part of the art trail over the weekend.

Resident Jen Skene spent several days creating the planets with her children and attached them to fencing in an alleyway running between Church Street and St Leonard’s Church.

They were put in place on Saturday morning but were cut down and taken away, believed to be that evening.

Mrs Skene called their loss “disappointing” but new pieces were made in the churchyard on Sunday.