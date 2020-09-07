Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art stolen

MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of an artwork installed in Watlington as part of the art trail over the weekend.

Resident Jen Skene spent several days creating the planets with her children and attached them to fencing in an alleyway running between Church Street and St Leonard’s Church.

They were put in place on Saturday morning but were cut down and taken away, believed to be that evening.

Mrs Skene called their loss “disappointing” but new pieces were made in the churchyard on Sunday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33