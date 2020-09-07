Nature events

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A NATURE festival is to be held in Watlington.
The Watlington Climate Action Group is organising the event, which will take place from the end of this month to early November.
Events will all be outdoors and will include apple pressing, a vegan food trail, a bushcraft workshop and walks.
