A, B, C... tree

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
THE 12th Watlington Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church will go ahead this December.
This year’s theme will be “A Christmas alphabet” and participants should choose a letter for their decorations.
If you would like to take part, call Janet Vaughan on (01491) 612788 or email k.vaughan@sky.com
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say